Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Meritor worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

MTOR opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

