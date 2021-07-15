Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JOE opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.11.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

