Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,667 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cryoport by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cryoport by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

CYRX opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.45.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

