Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,742 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

CVCO stock opened at $212.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

