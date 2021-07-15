Credit Suisse Group Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CG. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.53.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG stock opened at C$9.49 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.