Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.