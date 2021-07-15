Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.57.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
