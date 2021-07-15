Critical Review: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) versus PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A N/A -446.41% PennantPark Investment 159.18% 6.62% 3.06%

31.6% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FOMO and PennantPark Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60

PennantPark Investment has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.84%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than FOMO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and PennantPark Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 133.31 -$1.64 million N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $100.22 million 4.53 -$15.97 million $0.61 11.10

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PennantPark Investment.

Volatility & Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.83, meaning that its stock price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats FOMO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

