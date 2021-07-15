Critical Review: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kirkland’s and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 6 0 2.60

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus price target of $29.11, indicating a potential upside of 39.62%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirkland’s and Petco Health and Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.53 $16.64 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.96 -$26.48 million $0.23 90.65

Kirkland’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 4.31% 40.97% 8.97% Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Petco Health and Wellness on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 373 stores in 35 states, as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

