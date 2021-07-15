Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of CROX opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

