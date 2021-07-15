Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $143.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $120.67 and last traded at $119.85, with a volume of 1819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $51,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.