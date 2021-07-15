Css LLC Il Lowers Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Css LLC Il lessened its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,045 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OACB stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.