Css LLC Il Makes New $664,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $395.07 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.94.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

