Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.40. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

