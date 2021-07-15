Css LLC Il Purchases New Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.