Css LLC Il Takes $816,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

