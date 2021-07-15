Css LLC Il Takes $816,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.
In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.
Itron Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.