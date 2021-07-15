CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 152,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market cap of $684.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

