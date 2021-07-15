Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.62. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 8,255 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTOS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.