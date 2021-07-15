CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 10.8%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.07 and last traded at $55.07. 2,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 29,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $611.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

