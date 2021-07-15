CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $319.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

