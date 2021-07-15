CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,702,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $58.91 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.