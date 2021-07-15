CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $502,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 207,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.68 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49.

