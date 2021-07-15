CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NYSE:AR opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

