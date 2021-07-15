CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after buying an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22.

