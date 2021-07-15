CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

