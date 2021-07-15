CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $261.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $184.58 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

