CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 880,703 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,703 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.13% of BK Technologies worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. BK Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.29.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

BK Technologies Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

