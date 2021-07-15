CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,108 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 99,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 199,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.