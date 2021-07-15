CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CYGIY stock remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Thursday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

