CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $116.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $492.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $555.57 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,951. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

