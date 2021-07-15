CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $7.84 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.84 million and $873,241.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00395371 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,917.76 or 1.00133910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009129 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

