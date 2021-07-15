CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2935387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

About CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

