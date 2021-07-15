Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 358.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKILY. cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 168,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,803. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

