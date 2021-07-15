Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $364.63

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.63 ($4.76) and traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.21). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.32), with a volume of 3,981 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.63. The company has a market capitalization of £736.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

