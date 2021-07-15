Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 142,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,272 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

