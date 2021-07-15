Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,771 shares of company stock worth $15,250,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

