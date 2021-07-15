Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $440.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Daseke has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.