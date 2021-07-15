Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of DASTY opened at $261.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

