Decentralized Machine Learning Hits Market Cap of $161,834.35 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $161,834.35 and approximately $3,113.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00864903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

