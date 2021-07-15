Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys Shares of 957,000 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 957,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.68% of Bioventus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $10,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $3,820,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $13,402,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

