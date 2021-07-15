Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,352,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,400,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.06% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 2,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.