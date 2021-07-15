Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases Shares of 500,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.