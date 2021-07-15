Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Raises Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,215. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $972.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

