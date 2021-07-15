Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 189,946 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189,946 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.09% of Puma Biotechnology worth $36,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

