DeHive Hits Market Capitalization of $482,335.19 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $482,335.19 and approximately $703,912.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00112809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00151757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.51 or 1.00321112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00956955 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,772 coins and its circulating supply is 753,618 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

