Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.