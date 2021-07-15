Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 243,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,983,016 shares.The stock last traded at $41.64 and had previously closed at $41.33.

The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $42.37 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

