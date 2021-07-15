Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

DNLI stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

