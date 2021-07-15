Dennis Lyandres Sells 21,059 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $1,763,270.07.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $95.59 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

