Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Desjardins lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

