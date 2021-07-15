Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $63.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Adient has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

